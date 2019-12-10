Presented at the Paris Motor Show in October 1963, this was the berlinetta version of the 250 P prototype, sharing the same chassis and running gear with just minor modifications. The FIA’s refusal to homologate it as a GT car damaged its sales potential and the decision forced the car to compete with true prototypes, thus decreasing its chances of victory. On the other hand, it did extend the life of the 250 GTO on the racing circuits.
