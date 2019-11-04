This was Ferrari’s first 12-cylinder engine to reach 2-litre capacity. As in the case of the 159 S, bore sizes and strokes were both increased, and as usual both open-wheel and full bodywork models were produced.
Engine
Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke60 x 58.8mm
Unitary displacement166.25cc
Total displacement1995.02cc
Compression ratio6.8 : 1
Maximum power66 kW (90 hp) at 5,600 rpm
Power per litre45hp/l
Maximum torque-
Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feedsingle Weber 32 DCF carburettor
Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
Lubricationwet sump
Clutchsingle-plate
Chassis
Frametubular steel
Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar