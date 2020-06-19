This is a major exhibition celebrating the most successful Formula 1 team ever, a name that has come to symbolise motorsport, uniting a nation and millions of fans the world over in the process.

The cars featured in the exhibition at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello tell the story of a glorious career spanning over 90 years. They begin with the Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider, the first car to sport the Prancing Horse in 1932, and continue all the way to the SF71H, the single-seater both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen drove in the 2018 World Championship.



Ferrari’s motorsport adventure in the decades separating the two cars is told through unforgettable models that battled it out in gruelling races, won historic victories and sometimes endured painful defeats. All encapsulate Enzo Ferrari’s dream and the commitment, determination and thirst to innovate of a team whose history is inextricably linked with that of Formula 1 itself.



31 World titles of which 15 were Drivers’ and 16 Constructors’ – an unmatched record that the Maranello team defends each year and honours with the very same passion as it did in its earliest days.



Naturally, the exhibition pays homage to Ferrari’s victories in the enclosed wheel championships too.