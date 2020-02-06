This single-seater had an engine with the 12 horizontally opposed cylinders and was a beautiful but ill-fated creation
It debuted at the American GP in 1964 driven by Bandini, who would later almost always use it as an alternative to Surtees’ 158.
Although on paper, the horizontal cylinder engine is lower than the V engine and thus offers better road-holding, the 512 still suffered at the hands of Clark’s superior Lotus (the latter also won the Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles) and Graham Hill’s BRM, as they swept the boards in the 1965 season. The only break in their dominance came in the last race in Mexico, a surprise win by Ginther, who proved a revelation behind the wheel of his Honda.
Furthermore, the new rules that would come into force at the start of 1966 (three-litre naturally aspirated engines, and 1.5-litres with superchargers) saw almost all of the company’s energies devoted to developing a car for the coming season.
V12
Engine
1489.63 cc
Total displacement
490 kg
Weight (with liquids)
5-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Type rear, longitudinal flat-12
Bore/stroke 56 x 50.4 mm
Unitary displacement 124.13 cc
Total displacement 1489.63 cc
Compression ratio 9.8 : 1
Maximum power 162 kW (220 hp) at 12.000 rpm
Power per litre 148 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame semi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar