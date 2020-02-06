Logo

    1960

    This was a precursor of the Formula 1 car developed in 1961

    The 156 F2’s maiden appearance at a grand prix at the Solitude road circuit outside Stuttgart. And what a debut it was: Wolfgang Von Trips managed to hold sway over no less than four Porches and three Lotuses, boosting Ferrari’s hopes for the following year’s Championship in which the F1 version did indeed triumph.
    Engine
    • Type rear, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke 73 x 58.8 mm
    • Unitary displacement 246.10 cc
    • Total displacement 1476.60 cc
    • Compression ratio 9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power 136 kW (185 hp) at 9200 rpm
    • Power per litre 125 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed three Weber 38 DCN carburettors
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame tubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakes discs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering rack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 150 litres
    • Front tyres 5.25 x 15
    • Rear tyres 6.00 x 15