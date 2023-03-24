Jordan Sherratt, 7 March 1999, South Africa

A racing fan from a tender age, Jordan started karting in South Africa, winning at national and international level.

Great performances soon took him to the United States where he raced in Formula 4 in 2017, before focusing solely on sim racing a few years later.

He has been a pro esports racer since 2020, racing in the main endurance championships. He joined the Lamborghini esports team, with whom he won the first round of the SRO IGTCE.

In 2022, Jordan finished second in the SRO Esports championship sprint race at Monza, a track inextricably linked to Ferrari. The result was clearly a good omen for the start of his new adventure with the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.



