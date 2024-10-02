Loic Serra was born in Nancy on March 30, 1972.

He studied at ENSAM in Aix-en-Provence and Paris, specializing in Mechanical Engineering. After graduating, he began his career in the automotive industry with Michelin, working on product quality before moving to the research and development centre in Clermont-Ferrand.

In 2003 Loic focused on Formula 1 R&D at Michelin and remained there until the tyre manufacturer withdrew from the series in 2006. Then he joined the BMW Sauber F1 Team to become the Head of Vehicle Performance.

In 2010 Serra joined the newly established Mercedes Formula 1 team where he has remained until the beginning of this season working with tyre, suspension, aerodynamic, and power unit experts to ensure the various characteristics work towards an overall package that is both fast and reliable.

In May 2024 it was announced that Serra would join the team on October 1 when he started his work in Maranello as Technical Director Chassis.