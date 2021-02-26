Enrico Gualtieri was born on 21 February 1975 in Modena.

He graduated in 2000 from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He came to Ferrari to work on his thesis and after graduation, he was taken on as a simulation specialist with the Scuderia.



In 2003, he became an Engine Fluid Dynamic Simulation Specialist, gradually being given more responsibility in the Fluid Dynamics and Engine Combustion Department, working first on research and then design as from 2008.



In 2010, he was appointed Head of Engine Reliability, which meant he fulfilled this role with the arrival of the first hybrid era power units for Formula 1, in 2014. From July 2014, he headed up the Engine Design and Development, a role he fulfilled until 2017 when he became Head of PU Project Management. In 2019, following the restructuring of the technical department when Mattia Binotto became Team Principal, he was appointed head of the Power Unit Area.



Enrico loves football and in his youth, he was a good player at amateur level and his heart has always beaten for his hometown team, Modena. In the little free team his job at Scuderia Ferraria allows him, Enrico likes to spend time with his family and friends going for long walks in the mountains, especially in wintertime.