1967 was a very difficult year and the season was marred by the tragic accident at Monte Carlo in which Lorenzo Bandini was killed
The Scuderia’s best results came courtesy of New Zealander Chris Amon who managed third position on the podium on three occasions. His fellow countryman Denis Hulme won the World title, barely beating team boss Jack Brabham.
The new singe-seater was an updated version of the previous season’s car: it was lighter and technically sound but less agile than its English adversaries and asked a lot of the driver. To try to improve its power, the fluid dynamics of the cylinder heads were modified by inverting the inlet and exhaust ports: the inlets were now between the two camshafts of each head and the exhaust ports at the centre of the V. The car made its debut at Monza with four-valve heads.
V12
Engine
2989.56 cc
Total displacement
548 kg
Weight (with liquids)
5-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Type rear, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke 77 x 53.5 mm
Unitary displacement 249.12 cc
Total displacement 2989.56 cc
Compression ratio 11:1
Maximum power 287 kW (390 hp) at 10.000 rpm
Power per litre 130 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, three valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Framesemi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar