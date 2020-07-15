At the start, the pole sitter Riccardo Patrese in the Williams maintained the lead ahead of Ayrton Senna in the McLaren, Alex Caffi in the Dallara, Gerhard Berger and Alain Prost in the second McLaren. Mansell was very determined from the green light, gaining four positions and making the most of the empty track in front of him.

After the tyre changes, Nigel was in fourth, lapping a second faster than the rest of the leading group, a pace which allowed him to get alongside and quickly overtake Prost, putting him in second place behind Senna after both easily overtook Patrese, who had been having problems since the tyre change and whichled to his retirement soon after.

Standing between Mansell and victory was Ayrton Senna, not an easy competitor especially on a track like the Hungaroring. However the Ferrari driver did not give up and kept very close to the Brazilian, ready to make the most of any opportunity.