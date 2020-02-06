Logo

    Thanks to experimentation with a large number of engines and chassis, Ferrari was able to build special versions almost to customer requirements

    This was the case of the 212, a single-seater considered a F1 car, although its aspirated engine with just 2562 cc, as indicated by the 212 label, only provided 200 hp. Two versions were built, one with a De Dion rear axle, and one with oscillating half-axles, used in various races in 1951, driven by Serafini (the DD) and by Swiss man Fisher who was the owner of the other and had his own team, called Ecurie Espadon. The car’s performance allowed it to be used in special races, such as uphill races, a Swiss speciality.
    • V12
      Engine
    • 2562.51 cc
      Total displacement
    • 700 kg
      Weight (dry)
    • 5-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Type front, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke 68 x 58.8 mm
    • Unitary displacement 213.54 cc
    • Total displacement 2562.51 cc
    • Compression ratio 12 : 1
    • Maximum power 147 kW (200 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre 78 hp/l
    • Valve actuation single overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed three Weber 32 DCF carburettors
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame tubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, lower transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspension independent, swing axles, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakes drums
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering worm and sector
    • Fuel tank capacity 130 litres
    • Front tyres 5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres 6.50 x 16