The King of Morocco, Mohammed V, watched the start, as Moss got the perfect getaway to lead, while Hill shot off the second row ahead of Hawthorn and set off in pursuit of the leader. The Ferrari man tried to pass a few times but the Vanwall had the speed down the straight which made up for its inferior cornering. On lap 3, Hill got alongside Moss, but took to the escape road, rejoining behind Hawthorn and Sweden’s Jo Bonnier in the BRM. The American soon caught his team-mate who signalled for him to pass and chase down Moss again.

On lap 21, the Vanwall set the quickest lap. Things were not going well for Hawthorn as he was soon also passed by Tony Brooks in the third Vanwall. As it stood, Moss was champion. But the worry soon passed for the Ferrari man because after just a few laps a cloud of white smoke signalled the end of Brooks engine.

At this point, the Ferrari pit wall signalled to Hill to stop chasing Moss as Hawthorn needed to go second as it would hand him the title, by a single point. It took nine laps for the two Ferraris to swap places and the team strategy worked perfectly. On lap 41, the engine on Lewis-Evans’ Vanwall let go in a corner and the young Englishman crashed. The car caught fire and the youngster managed to drag himself from the wreckage, but died six days later from his injuries.