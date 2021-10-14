Ferrari logo
    Central Infotainment Display

    The dual display for driver and passenger arises from the Dual Cockpit concept: discover the Infotainment system on your Ferrari Roma.
    If you have specific questions, you can consult the tutorial directly on the right.
    Tutorial

    Choose the functionality that interests you.

    • Central Display
      • Pair smartphone
      • Phone calls
      • Media Source Selection
      • Streaming Audio
      • Equalizer & Balance Fader
      • Navigator destination input
      • Climate
      • Max Cool & Max Warm
      • Demisting
      • Seat air conditioning
      • Heated Steering Wheel
    • Passenger Display
      • Passenger Display Switching On
      • Passenger Display Audio
      • Passenger Display Air Conditioning
      • Passenger Display Seat