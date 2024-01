The Autodromo Internacional do Portimão is located in the Algarve at Portimão in the southernmost region of Portugal.

Boasting an impressive 4,684-metre-long track, featuring 16 corners, Autodromo Internacional do Portimão is a circuit you will be sure to remember.

With the circuit’s long straight of almost one kilometre and the terrain on which the track sits characterised by natural ups and downs, earning it the nickname "Rollercoaster", the Autodromo Internacional do Portimão is a perfect circuit to be driven and savoured right up to the last corner.