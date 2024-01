Opening in December 1985 and then hosting its first Spanish Grand Prix just four months later, Circuito de Jerez has been one of the premier racing facilities in Spain for nearly four decades.

Jerez has only seen minor modifications since it was first opened, settling into its current 2.751-mile, 15-turn layout in 1994.

Many of these turns are tight, heavy-braking corners, such as the Curva Dry Sac where Villeneuve and Schumacher made contact, or the Curva Lorenzo which sets drivers up for the final straightaway. The track also features a chicane named after Ayrton Senna, who won the 1986 and 1989 Spanish Grands Prix.