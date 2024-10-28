The Brno Circuit, also known as the Masaryk Circuit, has a rich history dating back to 1930 when public roads on the outskirts of Brno doubled as a racing track. The original street circuit, named after Czechoslovakia’s first president, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, once stretched 29.194 km (18.140 miles).
It attracted top teams and drivers, notably hosting the Czechoslovakian Grand Prix from 1949.In 1987, the current permanent circuit was unveiled, spanning 5.403 km (3.357 miles).
The Brno Circuit is one of the oldest circuits in history and has hosted more motorcycle championships than any venue except for the TT Circuit Assen. Until 2020, it was home to the Czech Grand Prix, a highlight of the MotoGP calendar. Today, the Brno Circuit remains a premier venue for major motorsport events.
From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection
08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing
09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps
09.30 - 12.30 First driving session
13.00 - 14.00 Lunch
14.00 - 14.15 Group photo
14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session
17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony
All event times are subject to change
It is a very smoothly designed track, its wide roadway offering multiple possible trajectories when cornering. With just one challenging turn, this track is a series of more or less short stretches connected by chicanes through which drivers pass at varying but generally slow speeds. There are plenty of chances to overtake opponents when decelerating before a turn or by taking one of the many alternative lines. There are lots of opportunities to put on a show too.