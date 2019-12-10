    Unveiled to the waiting world at the 1980 Geneva Salon, the new Mondial 8 was very much the successor to the 308 GT4, and the styling marked the return of this high-performance, mid-engined, V8-powered 2+2 coupé to the Pininfarina fold. The Mondial 8 featured a wheel base 10 cm longer than the old model, thereby affording more space to the back seats. Good anti-corrosion treatment, lots of attention to detail and a more ergonomic interior, plus a class-leading high-performance engine, complete the profile of what truly can be defined as Ferrari’s first car with all-round appeal.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 2926.90 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT 
    • 157 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6600 rpm
    • 230 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, transverse, 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement2926.90cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power157 kW (214 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre73hp/l
    • Maximum torque243 Nm (24.8 kgm) at 4600 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch K-Jetronic injection
    • Ignitionelectronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 84litres
    • Front tyres240/55 VR 390
    • Rear tyres240/55 VR 390
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4580mm
    • Width1790mm
    • Height1250mm
    • Wheelbase2650mm
    • Front track1495mm
    • Rear track1517mm
    • Weight1445kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed230km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m15sec
    • 0-1000 m28sec
