Welcome lunch at Masseria Trapanà​

There is no better place to start this tour than at an authentic Puglian Masseria.​

Masseria Trapanà, surrounded by hectares of olive groves, is a majestic fortress originating back to the 16th Century. Here you will have the opportunity to sample local food under sun kissed fragrant lemon trees.​

Panoramic Road Tour​

Coffee break and local artisan experience in Grottaglie​

In order to discover the beating heart of a region, it is first necessary to fully understand its oldest customs.​

The town of Grottaglie, set amongst the low hills and limestone ravines of northern Puglia, has been the centre of Apulian ceramics since the middle ages. Renowned as “citta della ceramica”, here you will be able to admire this artisan craft on a journey between ancient and modern. The Casa Vestita “museum” and the Enza Fasano Atelier will allow you to discover these two facets and the secrets of one of Apulia’s oldest traditions.​

Panoramic Road Tour​

Check-in & relaxation at Borgo Egnazia Traditional Apulian dinner in Borgo Egnazia​

To close the first day on a high note, you will attend an authentic Apulian meal with your fellow Ferraristi.​

The evening will immerse you in the unique traditions of this Italian region, discovering its warmth and its welcoming spirit on a colourful, musical and creative journey.