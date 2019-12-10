Ferrari
    The Ferrari Dino 206 S could be described as a small-scale 330 P3.

    Ferrari Dino 206 S

    The 206 S could be described as a small-scale 330 P3. Derived from the 206 SP, the engineers worked hard to lower the car’s kerb weight by nearly 50 kg. The twin overhead camshaft 65° 2-litre V6 engine boasted a new combustion chamber design derived directly from Formula 1 experience. The car proved extremely agile in the hands of its drivers and took numerous class wins.

    • V6
      ENGINE
    • 1986.60 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 162 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 9000 rpm
    • 270 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke86 x 57mm
    • Unitary displacement331.10cc
    • Total displacement1986.60cc
    • Compression ratio11 : 1
    • Maximum power162 kW (220 hp) at 9000 rpm
    • Power per litre111hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 13
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 13
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider, berlinetta
    • Length3875mm
    • Width1680mm
    • Height985mm
    • Wheelbase2280mm
    • Front track1392mm
    • Rear track1414mm
    • Weight580kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed270km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

