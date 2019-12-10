The 360 Spider is Ferrari’s 20th road-going convertible and is a record breaker in two quite different ways. It was also the best spider ever built at Maranello pre-2000 in terms of its technical content, styling and performance.
1history
FERRARI’S 20TH ROAD-GOING CONVERTIBLE
Engine
Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
Bore/stroke85 x 79mm
Unitary displacement448.29cc
Total displacement3586.20cc
Compression ratio11 : 1
Maximum power294 kW (400 hp) at 8500 rpm
Power per litre112hp/l
Maximum torque373 Nm (38 kgm) at 4750 rpm
Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, five valves per cylinder