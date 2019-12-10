The 340 MM was built for the 1953 Mille Miglia which Giannino Marzotto duly won in a barchetta version with coachwork by Vignale. Marzotto set a new record speed for the race at an average of over 142 km/h. However, the car was quite a handful to drive, thanks in part to its incredible power which very few drivers ever managed to fully exploit. However, Gigi Villoresi was one of the greats who did, roaring to victory in the Giro di Sicilia in the same year. Formula 1 champion Alberto Ascari also contributed to the development of the 340 MM.

