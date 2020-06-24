OnBoard Photo

One of the Museum halls also features photographic set complete with a Ferrari 458 Speciale A which visitors are welcome to sit into and have one or more photographs taken by staff.



At the end of their time in the Museum, they can also order prints of their chosen photographs which will be delivered in an elegant album complete with Ferrari logo. A great idea for visitors that want a very personal souvenir of their time in the Museum.



458 Speciale A Onboard prices:

15×23 photo in elegant album with Ferrari logo €15

20×30 photo in elegant album with Ferrari logo €20