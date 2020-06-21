Logo

The 50th bithday of the most successful Ferrarista in history

The Ferrari Museum dedicated a special exhibition to Michael Schumacher, officially opening it on his 50th birthday, January 3rd 2019.
The Ferrari Museum dedicated a special exhibition to Michael Schumacher, officially opening it on his 50th birthday, January 3rd 2019. A celebration and a mark of gratitude to the most successful Prancing Horse driver ever. Visitors were able to retrace the sensational seasons that the seven-time World Champion gave Ferrari, fuelling a legend that lives on stronger than ever today in the hearts of our tifosi.

The "Michael 50" exhibition was staged in partnership with the Keep Fighting Foundation.
