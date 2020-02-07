the Scuderia confirmed itself as the team to be beaten

Michelin joined Bridgestone in Formula One as an official tyre supplier and the Federation gave green lights regarding the heavy use of on-board electronics at the Spanish GP, while the Scuderia confirmed itself as the team to be beaten. In Hungary, at the 13th race out of 17 on the race calendar, Michael Schumacher conquered the Drivers’ Title (the fourth of his career) and the Scuderia from the Prancing Horse, also thanks to the second place by Barrichello, confirmed itself Constructors’ World Champion. At the end of the season the Scuderia had 9 victories, 15 places on the podium, 3 one-two wins and 10 pole positions for a total of 179 points in the Constructors’ standings. The main player of this incredible season was the F2011: nicknamed the “anteater”, due to the shape of its nose, dropping to join the front wing, this single-seater was planned with the objective to lower the centre of gravity and reduce its weight. It sported a high chassis, with a concave lower section and relatively short and high sides.