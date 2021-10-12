Scuderia Ferrari attacked all race long to bring home 16 points, which is less than it might have been given the potential shown on track. A fourth place for Charles Leclerc and an eighth for Carlos Sainz has not changed the order in either championship although the team has significantly closed the gap to McLaren in the Constructors’ classification.
and it confirmed the good signs that had already emerged in very different dry track conditions on Friday. Istanbul is a very demanding track and we showed we were competitive, at least on this track and that’s why we can’t be entirely satisfied with the 16 points we picked up today. Charles had a great weekend, both in qualifying and the race. Together we tried to bring home an even better result and it’s a shame that in the end he didn’t make it to the podium, as that would have been well deserved. Carlos who came to Turkey with the grid penalty hanging over him, staged a great climb up the order, which took him all the way to eighth place. We continue to make progress but there’s still a lot of work to do to be regularly fighting for the win. We have to be realistic and continue to push to improve in every area. We can approach the remaining six races with confidence, in the knowledge that we have a package that allows us to fight right to the very end for third place in the Constructors’ championship, one of our stated aims for this season.
Mattia Binotto #EssereFerrari
“
Overall it was a positive race.
We were very competitive, especially in the first stint and the car felt good. We went long on the first set of Inters and once the rest of the field had stopped for the new set, we found ourselves to be quite a bit faster on the used ones. But after just a few laps, the other drivers started to clear the graining they were struggling with and found a lot of performance, so we knew we would have to stop too. We were a little out of step with the others on my stop that happened late in the race so we never got over the graining phase and couldn’t fight back. It’s a shame that we lost out on a podium finish, but the performance was there which is a positive.
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
“
This was one of my best races,
and probably my strongest with Ferrari! That first stint in those tricky conditions was very intense but good fun. I overtook at different parts of the track and using all kinds of lines, so I really enjoyed myself. It was a pity we had a problem during the stop, because the pit stop itself was fast, but we need to analyse why it took so long to release the car. Instead of coming out behind Ocon I would have come out closer to Lando, and during the last ten laps I was one of the fastest on track, so I feel we could have finished the race further up. Anyway, these things can happen and I definitely have a lot of positives to take from today. I am starting to have a lot of fun with the car and to understand it better and better, so I look forward to the upcoming races and to keep building momentum.
Carlos Sainz #Carlos55
4Qualifying
CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:24.869
Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
1:24.015
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1:23.265
POSITION
4
GAP FROM LEADER
+0.397
CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:25.177
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
DNS
POSITION
15
GAP FROM LEADER
0.592
“
I am happy with my qualifying.
P4 is a good result for the team, finishing just behind the championship leaders who, at the moment, are still tough for us to beat. We definitely maximised our car’s potential today. Q1 and Q2 were tricky for me, as I opted for a lower downforce set-up this weekend which is the right choice for the race and hopefully should pay off tomorrow. But in today’s wet conditions, I slid around quite a bit and had to fight for it. It was great to see Carlos being there and giving me the slipstream on the final straight in Q2. It was good teamwork and helped us make it to Q3. I am happy with my final lap in the last session and look forward to the race. If the conditions are dry, I am confident that we have good potential.
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
“
It was a pity we were not trying for a fastest time,
especially seeing the performance of the car in dry conditions. It is difficult to take, but looking at the big picture it is better to take the penalty now and have a better engine for the remainder of the season. Our plan was executed perfectly today. In Q1 we took calculated risks to make it comfortably into Q2, bumping one car out which turned out to be a McLaren. Then in Q2 I stayed in the garage and went out on a perfectly timed strategy to help Charles with a bit of a slipstream on his Mediums. For tomorrow, it all depends on how the car feels in traffic and how we can go through the field without damaging the tyres too much. The pace has been encouraging all weekend so we are ready to fight our way up the order as much as possible. Bring it on!
Carlos Sainz #Carlos55
5Practice sessions
Charles Leclerc Practice sessions
FP1 - POSITION: 3
1:24.654
FP2 - POSITION: 2
1:23.970
FP3 - POSITION: 5
1:31.543
Carlos Sainz Practice sessions
FP1 - POSITION: 5
1:24.860
FP2 - POSITION: 12
1:24.903
FP3 - POSITION: 4
1:31.262
6Circuit Info
Turns
LocationIstanbul
First GP2005
Circuit length5.338 km
Race Distance309.396
Laps58
Lap Record1:24.770Juan Pablo Montoya (2005)
7Intercity Istanbul Park
On the outskirts of the Asian side of the Turkish city