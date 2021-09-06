Logo
    Ferrari at Circuit Zandvoort 2021
    Gp pitwall

    2021 RACE REVIEW

    Scuderia Ferrari brought home a good points haul from the Dutch Grand Prix, which took place in front of an amazing crowd. Fifth place for Charles Leclerc and seventh for Carlos Sainz sees Ferrari back up to third place in the Constructors’ classification.
    Track Temperature35°C
    Humidity54%
    Air Temperature21°C
    Wind Speed10-15 km/h
    • CHARLES LECLERC
    • Race Result5
    • Fastest Lap1:14.780
    • Pit Stop19.490
    • Race Time1:30:22.175
    • Gap from leader+ 1 lap
    • CARLOS SAINZ
    • Race Result7
    • Fastest Lap1:15.260
    • Pit Stop20.327
    • Race Time1:30:52.896
    • Gap from leader+ 1 lap
    Tyres
    CHARLES LECLERC
    N. Pit Stop1
    TOTAL LAPS71
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    60
    70
    Race laps
    34
    71
    Percentage set used
    Soft
    48 %
    Hard
    52 %
    CARLOS SAINZ
    N. Pit Stop1
    TOTAL LAPS71
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    60
    70
    Race laps
    34
    71
    Percentage set used
    Soft
    48 %
    Hard
    52 %
    MATTIA BINOTTO
    A solid race from the whole team,
    which allowed us to bring home a significant points haul for the Constructors’ classification. We knew that, on a track that is very demanding in terms of tyre management, we could have found ourselves in a situation similar to the one we experienced at the French Grand Prix, but the team and drivers have worked a lot on this aspect and the results of our efforts were clear to see. Of course, it’s not a result to get really excited about and we are perfectly aware that there is still a lot to do to get back to the same level as those currently fighting for the wins. Now our focus shifts immediately to the next race at Monza.After a great show from the Dutch fans this weekend, we can’t wait to be racing in front of our own tifosi and we hope we can give them something to smile about.
    Mattia Binotto
    #EssereFerrari
    I’m pretty happy with our overall performance
    of this weekend. Finishing with both cars in the points today is a good result. The start was good, but then I didn’t want to take too many risks. I think the main surprise for everyone was how long the Mediums could last. Still, I think that the Soft–Hard combination was the right choice for us. We were very close in pace to the car ahead, but it was just not enough today. The atmosphere was amazing, and it was really great to see so many people cheering in the grandstands. I can’t wait to see the same, just in red, in Monza next week.
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    Overall it’s been a positive weekend for the team,
    although it hasn’t been the best for me, despite the good recovery from yesterday. My race today was very far from what I was looking for. I could not match the pace I had on Friday, as I completely lost the good feeling I’d had with the car up until then. I just couldn’t find the right balance, sliding too much and I had a lot of degradation. I was planning to attack and fight for positions, but I ended up having to defend. We need to analyse what happened today and move on. On the positive side, we scored some good points for the team, which puts us in a stronger position in the Constructors’. Now I am looking forward to Monza. It will be my first Italian GP as a Ferrari driver and I am sure it’ll be a weekend I will remember forever.
    Carlos Sainz
    #Carlos55
    CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    1:09.829
    Q2 - SOFT TIRE
    1:09.437
    Q3 - SOFT TIRE
    1:09.527
    POSITION
    5
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +0.642
    CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    1:10.022
    Q2 - SOFT TIRE
    1:09.870
    Q3 - SOFT TIRE
    1:09.537
    POSITION
    6
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +0.652
    It’s a shame to have missed out on fourth place
    today, but in the end, a fifth and sixth on the grid is a solid Saturday for us. We were probably a bit too aggressive on the front wing set-up on the last run and I lost the rear in the middle sector. For the race, tyre degradation is still something of a question mark. We didn’t do a lot of long-run simulations in free practice, so we will manage that the best we can tomorrow. The most important thing will be to have a good start because overtaking will be difficult here.
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    It was one of the most challenging qualifying sessions
    of the season and for sure the most stressful! I can only say a massive thank you to the mechanics. After the incident in FP3, the car only came back to the garage over 20 minutes after the session, so it was extremely tight on timing to check it and fix everything, and again the entire team did an incredible job. Watching them all over the car was impressive! After all that tension, once I knew we were going out, I really focused on resetting my mind and trying to build up my pace lap after lap. We managed to recover well and had a good quali in a tricky and very tight session. I think overtaking will not be easy tomorrow, but we have a good opportunity to bring home good points from our starting position.
    Carlos Sainz
    #Carlos55
    Charles Leclerc Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 4
    1:11.623
    FP2 - POSITION: 1
    1:10.902
    FP3 - POSITION: 9
    1:10.896
    Carlos Sainz Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 3
    1:11.601
    FP2 - POSITION: 2
    1:11.056
    FP3 - POSITION: 16
    1:11.940
    Sectors
    Turns
    Max Speed
    DRS
    • LocationZandvoort
    • First GP1952
    • Circuit length4.252 km
    • Race Distance306.144 km
    • Laps72
    • Lap Record1:11.097Lewis Hamilton (2021)

    FERRARI STATS SINCE 1951

    • 8
      RACE WINS
    • 7
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 10
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 16
      PODIUMS

    Hall of Fame

    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1952Ascari500
    1953Ascari500 F2
    1961von Trips156
    1971Ickxx312B2
    1974Lauda312B3-74
    1977Lauda312T2
    1982Pironi126C2
    1983Arnoux126C3
