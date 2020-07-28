The Ferrari Hublot Esports Series is the tournament you've been waiting for. Designed to find new talents, this competition identified by the passion for victory and excellence is your chance to get noticed by the Ferrari Driver Academy!

The best amateur players of Assetto Corsa will be able to initially challenge each other in the section dedicated to them and join the professionals in the final stages in their race for the podium. Do you think you have what it takes to be the champion?