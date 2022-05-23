MODENA’S MUSEO ENZO FERRARI AT THE MOTOR VALLEY FEST
MODENA’S MUSEO ENZO FERRARI AT THE MOTOR VALLEY FEST
The Museo Enzo Ferrari has put together a packed and exciting calendar of activities and events for the public in addition to a new exhibition to the fourth Motor Valley Fest, a celebration of Emilia-Romagna’s vocation for all things motor-powered taking place in Modena between May 26th and 29th.
On Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th of May, visitors will also receive a free postcard celebrating the Museo’s anniversary, stamped with a specially created postmark.
FERRARI RANGE ON DISPLAY
From the entire duration of the Motor Valley Fest from May 26th to 29th, several examples of the current Ferrari range will be on display in the plaza in front of the entrance to the Museum.
SPECIAL ACTIVITIES
On the evening of Saturday May 28th, the Museum will be staying open until the unusually late time of 24.00 and offering a reduced ticket price of just 8 euro to visitors arriving after 19.00.
They will also get to see some of the most important cars on display with their engine lids open plus there will be free guided tours every 60 minutes in both Italian and English (places are limited).
Visitors can also bring their visit and the evening to a very pleasant conclusion at the newly refurbished Enzo Ferrari Bistrot, where they can enjoy aperitifs and cocktails in the lounge area until the Museum closes.
On Sunday, May 29th, the Museo Enzo Ferrari will become a huge projection room where visitors can enjoy a completely immersive experience of the Monaco Grand Prix at no extra cost on top of their normal ticket price. The projection begins at 15.00 to coincide with the start of the race (once again places are limited).
Also happening in the course of the weekend are special live performances including a body shop demonstration in the Museum’s exhibition area with Afro Gibellini in collaboration with the Modenart collection (appointments open to visitors Saturday 28th at 11.00 and 16.00, and Sunday 29th at 11.00).
Last but not least, during the Motor Valley Fest, free virtual tours of the Museo can be booked online and visitors can use a free shuttle to and from Maranello to round off their Museo Ferrari experience in style (Saturday and Sunday only). Special entertainment for younger visitors will also be laid on from Friday afternoon onwards.