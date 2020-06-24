The thrill of driving a F1

Two semi-professional simulators are available to give visitors a taste of the exhilaration of driving a Prancing Horse F1 single-seater during their time at the Ferrari Museums in Maranello and Modena. They will also have a choice of some of the world’s most famous circuits: Monza, Barcelona, Silverstone, Imola, Nürbürgring, Zandvoort, SPA Francorchamps and Mugello.



The car lets the occupant feel the track surface, responds very realistically if it hits the rubbing strip, for instance, and, most importantly of all, is extraordinarily sensitive to both throttle and brake, delivering all the thrill of the speed only a car this sophisticated can deliver. But with one very important advantage: no matter how many prangs or spins you have, you’ll still be able to get back on the track with no collateral damage!