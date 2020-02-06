The Scuderia, with the new head of the team Marco Piccini, changed its tyre supplier

Michelin took over from Goodyear, introducing for the first time in F1 radial tyres. With the 312 T3 Reutemann and Villeneuve – who’s courage on the track thrilled the fans – were the main players in a year with ups and downs as well as problems with the tyres, but in the end gained a total of five wins. Mario Andretti won the Drivers’ Title with Lotus 79, the first proper “wing car” in the history of Formula One.