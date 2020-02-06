Team Partner



ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested approximately $26 billion and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit. In Asset Management, ZCG has approximately $6.5B of AUM and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals.