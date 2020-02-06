This new version of the F2 was first raced at Monza on 13-9-53
There were two – driven by Maglioli and Carini, while Ascari, Villoresi, Farina and Hawthorn had the 500 and Rosier another 500. The surprise winner was Fangio with the Maserati, whilst Ascari was slowed down by an accident on the last lap.
The presence of these cars with drivers who specialised in sports races rather than this type was obviously a dress rehearsal for the new engine and the new chassis for the following year’s F1.
The engine was completely redesigned, with a shorter stroke and other modifications and, thanks to complete interchangeability, could also be used in the F1 version.
Engine
Type front, longitudinal in-line four
Bore/stroke 93 x 73.5 mm
Unitary displacement 499.27 cc
Total displacement 1997.11 cc
Compression ratio 13 : 1
Maximum power 132 kW (180 hp) at 7200 rpm
Power per litre 90 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed two Weber 50 DCOA3 carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame tubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, lower transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar