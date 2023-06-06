TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS 28 - 30 MARCH - MUSEO FERRARI MARANELLO

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE MEZZA MARATONA D’ITALIA – MEMORIAL ENZO FERRARI

From Friday, 28 March, to Sunday, 30 March, the municipal car park in the square in front of the Ferrari Museum entrance in Maranello will be closed to the public. During this period, a free car park (P4) will be available exclusively for athletes and museum visitors. It is located on Via Madonna del Sagrato next to the Fiorano Circuit and is available while spaces last.

Friday 28 and Saturday 29 March:

Visitors using Car Park P4 can use a free shuttle service available continuously to and from the Ferrari Museum.

Sunday, 30 March:

On Sunday, 30 March, the shuttle service for Car Park P4 will not be in operation. The museum can only be reached on foot via a 700-metre pedestrian path toward Via Alfredo Dino Ferrari 43, Maranello. Given the traffic restrictions in force on this day, motorists travelling from the A1 Milan–Naples motorway are advised to take the Modena Nord exit, join the ring road (Tangenziale) towards Abetone–Sassuolo, and follow the signs to Fiorano Modenese and Car Park P4 on Via Madonna del Sagrato.