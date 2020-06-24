Auto
Racing
Store
Universe
Corporate
Auto
812 Superfast
812 GTS
296 GTB
SF90 Stradale
SF90 Spider
F8 Tributo
F8 Spider
Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Portofino M
Special Series
Icona
Line Up
MyFerrari
MyFerrari App
Sign In
Register
Owners Club
Configurator
GT Racing
Past Models
Personalisation
Ferrari Tailor Made
Ferrari Genuine
Car services
Officine Classiche
Driving Courses
Driving Activities
Pre-Owned
Home
Why Approved
Models
Value your car
Dealer
Financial Services
Racing
Formula 1
Home
SF21 Reveal
Team
News
Races
Partners
Hospitality
Media Galleries
History
Ferrari Driver Academy
Home
Mission
Drivers
Media Galleries
News
Ferrari Esports
Home
Ferrari Esports FDA Team
Ferrari Esports Series
Competizioni GT
Home
News
GT Series
Official Drivers
Cars
Club Competizioni GT
LMH
Media Galleries
Partners
Corse Clienti
Home
News
Calendar
Ferrari Challenge
XX Programme
F1 Clienti
Bertolini 500
Ferrari Challenge drivers
Corso Pilota
Cars
Media galleries
Live Streaming
Partners
Finali Mondiali 2021
Store
Universe
News
The Official Ferrari Magazine
Ferrari Museums
Home
Ferrari Maranello Museum
Enzo Ferrari Modena Museum
Factory Tour
Personalised Experiences
Exclusive Events
Tickets and info
Ristorante Cavallino
Home
History
Massimo Bottura
Menu
The Restaurant
Contacts
Gift voucher
History
Ferrari Simulation Center
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Ferrari Land Barcelona
Corporate
buy tickets
Ferrari museums
All exhibitions
1
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Museo Ferrari Maranello
The
Meaning
of
Partnership
SEP 2021
The Meaning of Partnership” exhibition, celebrating the Prancing Horse’s historic association with Philip Morris International (PMI).
Discover more
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Ferrari
at
24
Heures
du
Mans
JAN 2020
The Maranello Museum is staging the glorious “Hypercars” exhibition dedicated to all the Ferraris that hailed landmark advances in the marque’s technological evolution.
Discover more
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Scuderia
Ferrari,
the
complete
history
MAY 2019
It is one of the great iconic names in motorsport with the power to unite an entire country and a million tifosi from all over the world behind it: the Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful team in the history of Formula 1, turns 90 in 2019.
Discover more
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Supercars
-
The
evolution
of
uniqueness
MAY 2019
This exhibition celebrates seventy years of Prancing Horse victories in the world's most famous endurance race.
Discover more
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Michael
50
-
The
most
successfull
Ferrarista
JAN - MAY 2019
The Ferrari Museum dedicated a special exhibition to Michael Schumacher, officially opening it on his 50th birthday, January 3rd 2019.
Discover more
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Driven
By
Enzo
SEP 2018 - MAY 2019
“Driven by Enzo” shows off the four-seater models driven personally by Ferrari. As is well known, Enzo Ferrari used to try out every car produced at Maranello himself, but not all of them were for day-to-day driving.
Discover more
Museo Ferrari Maranello
PASSION
AND
LEGEND
SEP 2018 - MAY 2019
“Passion and Legend” is the extraordinary story of Enzo Ferrari and his company, retraced through cars and images.
Discover more
2
Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena
museo enzo ferrari modena
GIANNI
AGNELLI
E
FERRARI
MARCH 2021
The new exibition setted in Officina at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena brings together the one-off cars built by Ferrari for Gianni Agnelli and meticulously customised in close collaboration with him.
discover more
museo enzo ferrari modena
The
Grand
Tour
FEB 2020
The gates of Maranello have represented the starting point of a tale of charm and style that won over the entire world for more than 70 years
discover more
museo enzo ferrari modena
Timeless
Masterpieces
FEB 2019 - FEB 2020
Since February 2019, the MEF in Modena has been exhibiting some of the most elegant cars in Ferrari history, models that also hugely impacted the styling of their eras.
discover more
museo enzo ferrari modena
Il
Rosso
e
Il
Rosa
FEB 2018 - FEB 2019
Acelebration of the bond between Ferrari and its female enthusiasts through models from all its various eras that were driven by exceptional women from the worlds of entertainment, sport and the nobility.
discover more
museo enzo ferrari modena
Driving
with
the
Stars
FEB 2017 - FEB 2018
In 2017, the MEF staged a major exhibition featuring some of the most stunning and representative Ferrari models from every era in its history: the cars that won the hearts of the great stars of stage, screen and sport.
discover more
museo enzo ferrari modena
Red
Carpet.
The
Ferrari
Star
System
FEB 2016 - FEB 2017
The Ferrari Star System” exhibition, a celebration of the world of cinema and TV, and the Ferraris that have been the stars of both on so many occasions.
discover more
museo enzo ferrari modena
Ferrari’s
homage
to
Pavarotti
FEB 2015 - FEB 2016
The Museo Enzo Ferrari recreated the meeting between two world-famous men who, although they had chosen very different careers, enjoyed the same charisma, success, ambition and glory: Enzo Ferrari and Luciano Pavarotti.
discover more
Museo Ferrari Maranello
Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena