Official Partner



ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win.

ManpowerGroup develops innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of specialized industries.





The group’s brands – in Italy Manpower, Experis,Talent Solutions and Jefferson Wells – create substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years.