The F2003-GA was the 49th single-seater constructed by Ferrari to take part in the World Formula 1 championship
The thinking behind the car was the same as for the F2002: optimisation of air flow, weight reduction and lowering of the centre of gravity. The rear end was revised and the suspension modified to get the best out of the Bridgestone tyres. The engine underwent a process of reducing the clutter even more and to fine tune the weight distribution.
2003 was a championship that went down to the last race in Suzuka but ultimately Schumacher took his 6th Drivers’ title (beating Fangio’s record) and Ferrari won its fifth straight Constructors’ crown.
1TECH SPECS
V10
Engine
2997 cc
Total displacement
600 kg
Weight (with liquids and driver)
7-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Typerear, longitudinal 90° V10
Total displacement 2997 cc
Maximum power 621 kW (845 hp) at 18,300 rpm
Power per litre 282 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder