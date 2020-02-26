We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.

    Scuderia Ferrari in Silverstone: 2020 British GP
    Sectors
    Turns
    Max Speed
    DRS
    • LocationSilverstone
    • First GP1950
    • Circuit length 5.891 km
    • Race Distance306.198 km
    • Laps52
    • Lap Record1:27.369Lewis Hamilton (2019)
    • 17
      RACE WINS
    • 15
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 21
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 56
      PODIUMS
    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1951Gonzalez375 F1
    1952Ascari500 F2
    1953Ascari500 F2
    1954Gonzalez625 F1
    1956FangioD50
    1958Collins246 F1
    1961Von Trips156 F1
    1976Lauda312 T2
    1978Reutemann312 T3
    1990ProstF1-90
    1998SchumacherF300
    2002SchumacherF2002
    2003BarrichelloF2003-GA
    2004SchumacherF2004
    2007RaikkonenF2007
    2011AlonsoFerrari 150° Italia
    2018VettelSF71H
