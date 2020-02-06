Logo

    1975

    The 1975 was the 312 T, which inaugurated the hugely successful 12-cylinder serie


    After an 11-year wait, Ferrari was back at the height of its success, taking both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in the same year. Niki Lauda brought the Scuderia five victories (Monaco, Belgium, Sweden, France and the United States) and Clay Regazzoni won at Monza on the day his team mate became World Champion.

    This was not merely due to the new gearbox which made the car shorter and concentrated its mass: what it lacked in static weight on the rear axle was added as aerodynamic load, thanks to a more prominent wing that had to be compensated for by the front one. The suspension was modified too, with more inclined spring-shock groups on the front axle and short-armed parallelograms on the back one. The car also proved very reliable thanks to Lauda’s pickiness during the development stages.
    • flat-12
      Engine
    • 2991.80 cc
      Total displacement
    • 575 kg
      Weight (with liquids)
    • 5-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Type rear, longitudinal flat-12
    • Bore/stroke80 x 49.6 mm
    • Unitary displacement249.31 cc
    • Compression ratio 11.5 : 1
    • Maximum power 364 kW (495 hp) at 12.200 rpm
    • Power per litre 165 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame monocoque, tubular steel, aluminium panels
    • Front suspension monocoque, tubular steel, aluminium panels
    • Rear suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering rack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 200 litres
    • Front tyres 9.2-20-13
    • Rear tyres 16.2-26-13