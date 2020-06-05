On Sunday 6 September at 15.25 everything was ready for the start. The cars were parked in a sort of pre-grid waiting to be called to their real positions. Ronnie Bucknum in the Honda started his engine and the others all copied. It was still too early and some of the cars started to overheat. Graham Hill, who at the time of the start was on the front row, paid the highest price and waved his arms so that all the other drivers would pass him. The BRM’s clutch had overheated and his race was over before it had even begun.

Three groups formed immediately. The front one was made up of Gurney, Surtees, Bruce McLaren with the Cooper, and Jim Clark; the one in the middle was a jumbled group made up of twelve drivers, one of whom was Bandini, while at the back came the privateer drivers who quickly lost ground.

A third of the way into the race, the first group divided into two pairs: Gurney and Surtees, who continued to swap positions for first place, taking advantage of each other’s slipstream, and McLaren and Clark, who fought for third place. The first to go out was the Lotus driver who stopped on the 27th lap with engine trouble. Behind McLaren, the group of twelve cars was reduced to eight: when the fans saw them round the last corner of the track, they couldn’t help but get to their feet. Sometimes they passed in a bunched-up group, on other laps they were more spread out, like a group of planes in the sky, in an attempt to gain position. Bandini was the main protagonist: if the red number 4 car was not at the head of the group, it was always second or third.