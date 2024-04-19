What better opportunity to hone your driving skills than by taking part in a Corso Pilota?

This Ferrari Tour will not only give you the chance to learn new driving techniques, with the support of Ferrari’s expert pilots, but also to discover some of the wonders of the Prancing Horse’s home region and the surrounding area.

After a thrilling day on the Fiorano circuit, and a unique driving experience around Emilia Romagna, you will finish in the cradle of the Italian language, where stunning landscapes and delicious food will captivate you.