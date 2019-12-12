The Club Ferrari Maroc aims at creating opportunities to share our passion for Ferrari in a friendly and casual atmosphere, and also to encourage potential owners to actually own a Ferrari as it provides numerous opportunities to use the car.

The Club Ferrari Maroc takes advantage of what Morocco has to offer : a fantastic landscape with mountains, beaches and desert all at the time, plus a brand new network of highways.

Also, Spain being 15 km away from Morocco, the Club Ferrari Maroc often takes advantage of the 4 main circuits in Andalusia (Jerez, Ascari, Monteblanco, Guadix).

Finally, the Club Ferrari Maroc intends to promote the construction of the first permanent track in Morocco, near the city of Marrakesh.