Ferrari 488 GT3

A very close collaborative relationship with all suppliers has enabled the highest levels of reliability to be achieved, for maximum performance with no compromises. The attention dedicated to the positioning of the air cooler – very close to the compressor outlet – is an example of the efforts made to ensure a faster engine response.

The engine is paired with the X-Track transverse gearbox, which represents a major innovation for the 488 GT3 and a break with the past, in that this version is transverse and not longitudinal. A series of aerodynamic and weight distribution requirements lie behind this choice, which enables a wider range of extreme configurations and makes the car even more manoeuvrable for the driver.