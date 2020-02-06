The Scuderia came in third in the Constructors’ Championship

After the tragic events of the previous year the technical regulations changed the performance: wings and cylinder capacity (from 3,500 to 3,000 cc) were limited. The underbody had to include a fairing of 5 cm as well as a wooden panel of 1cm, which had to be undamaged at the end of the race. Therefore the teams had to introduce suspensions with for higher chassis clearance.The Scuderia’s car for the 1995 season was the 412 T2, planned by Barnard in England. The engineer abandoned the fashion of the high nose and presented the clutch lever behind the steering wheel, and an intelligent mechanical brake power distributor (which was a first in F1). The tank held 140 instead of 220 litres, which also led to more available space. During the season with the drivers Alesi and Berger, Ferrari showed more competitiveness and was going for a win with the French driver, with ten places on the podium. But it wasn’t enough to gain the World Titles, which went again to Michael Schumacher and Benetton-Renault, while the Scuderia came in third in the Constructors’ Championship.