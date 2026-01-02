Niccolò Maccagnani, born in Rome in 2010, joined the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy from 1 January 2026.

After gaining solid experience through an intensive testing programme, Niccolò contested his first single-seater races in Formula 4 in 2025. He concluded the season by competing in the Formula Trophy series with Pinnacle Motorsport, where he demonstrated strong competitiveness and finished second overall.

In 2026, Niccolò will race with Prema Racing in both the Italian Formula 4 Championship and the Euro 4 Championship, which uses the same type of single-seater but focuses on European circuits.