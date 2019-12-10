All of the examples produced, apart from the ’64-bodied cars, had three removable ‘D’-shaped panels, retained by quarter turn fasteners, on the upper face of the nose, for increased radiator air throughput, the pattern being repeated with three similar uncovered openings in the underside of the nose panel.
The 250 GTO model was the pinnacle of development of the 250 GT series in competition form, whilst still remaining a road car. It made its public debut at the annual pre-season Ferrari press conference in January 1962, and was the only front engine model on display, with its monoposto and sports racing counterparts all having a mid-engine configuration.
The photo gallery shows the distinctive features of this model Ferrari in 1962, focusing on the details and the most important parts.