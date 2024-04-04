Isaac Gillissen, 24 March 2000, Netherlands

A passion for motorsport runs in Isaac Gillissen’s family and from the age of 10, along with his brother, he tried to qualifying for one of the most famous esports Academys, even though he was under age.

He made his official debut in the world of simracing in 2017, qualifying for the official finals of the SMS-R Project Cars at Gamescon. From then on, he took part in plenty of races, winning the 2019 SMS-R Project Cars 2 championship in London and the world championship on the same game platform in Las Vegas.

Since 2000 he competed in various closed wheel categories, such as Formula E and the V10R League, in which he finished third for two years in a row and in the Le Mans Virtual Series endurance races.

In 2023, Isaac Gillissen made the headlines as one of three winners of the Ferrari Esports Series which earned him a place in the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.