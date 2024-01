Mugello Circuit is a renowned racing circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, Italy.

Situated in the beautiful Tuscan hills, this 5,25km (3.26 mile) long circuit is a true pleasure for the eyes and for driving. It has 14 turns and a long straight (1.14 km) allowing you to push your Challenge car to its top-end speeds.

Belonging to Scuderia Ferrari, utilising it for Formula One testing, the circuit also hosts motorcycle Grand Prix including MotoGP, as well as smaller classes.