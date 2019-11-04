    Ferrari Dino 196 S: At first sight this car looks just like a slightly smaller version of the 250 Testa Rossa

    Ferrari Dino 196 S

    At first sight this car looks just like a slightly smaller version of the 250 Testa Rossa, but on closer inspection it becomes clear that the transparent air intake over the carburettors has six instead of 12 intake trumpets. The body is of a style very much in vogue in between 1958 and 1960 and in fact, it pops up again on the other sports model with a Dino engine, the 246 S. The two-litre version’s engine performed brilliantly and the car triumphed in its class over and over again before making way for the more powerful 246 model.

    • V6
      ENGINE
    • 1983.72 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 143 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • 250 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement1983.72cc
    • Compression ratio9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power143 kW (195 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre98hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitiontwo spark plugs per cylinder, two magnetos
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs,hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 130litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2220mm
    • Front track1240mm
    • Rear track1200mm
    • Weight-
    Performance
    • Top speed250km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-