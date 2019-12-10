The California T ia a strikingly compact car, a fact that boosts its sporty handling dynamics, while still maintaining truly generous cabin space. Its transaxle architecture results in perfect weight distribution with a slight bias to the rear as per Ferrari tradition (47% front, 53% rear). Furthermore, the fact that the engine is now located lower in the chassis (40 mm lower than the previous California) has improved the car’s centre of gravity which enhances handling still further. Both chassis and bodyshell are made entirely from aluminium. This is a lightweight solution with high torsional rigidity, a particularly important factor for a drop-top car, making for better performance and safety.