The Ferrari 812 Competizione, spectacular Targa-top version limited-series, is an homage to the Prancing Horse’s glorious open-top tradition and hones the characteristics of the 812 GTS to a level never seen before.

Ferrari 812 Competizione

The 812 Competizione is the ultimate expression of Ferrari’s concept of an extreme front-engined berlinetta and hones the characteristics of the critically-acclaimed 812 Superfast to a level never seen before. The car encapsulates and epitomises the company’s 70-plus years of experience on the world’s circuits, drawing on its thoroughbred sports car DNA to deliver a perfect marriage of performance, form and functionality. Aimed at Ferrari’s most passionate collectors and connoisseurs, it features numerous uncompromising engineering solutions to guarantee peerless driving pleasure

    • V12
      Powertrain
    • 830 cv
      Maximum power
    • 9,500 rpm
      Maximum Revs
    • 6496 cc
      Overall displacement
    To maintain the traditional, incredibly high standard of engine sound whilst simultaneously introducing a GPF (Gasoline Particulate Filter), a new exhaust tailpipe was added. This design solution reinstates medium-high frequency sound. In order to deliver excellent acoustics, performance and aesthetics, the exhaust tailpipes are visible to underscore their function and the car’s track-inspired character. The addition of a second pair of resonators enhances the engine’s more noble combustion order harmonics, creating the perfect melding of the sound from the exhaust and from the intake system.


